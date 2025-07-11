Some British tourists not doing image any favours: Recent complaints of there being too many Spaniards
The threat of further anti-mass tourism, poor Spanish housing and employment policies protests rumbles on | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/07/2025 11:44
While the threat of further anti-mass tourism, poor Spanish housing and employment policies protests rumbles on, there is a minority of Britons who are not doing the image of British holidaymakers any favours.
