Some British tourists not doing image any favours: Recent complaints of there being too many Spaniards

The threat of further anti-mass tourism, poor Spanish housing and employment policies protests rumbles on.

Humphrey CarterPalma11/07/2025 11:44
While the threat of further anti-mass tourism, poor Spanish housing and employment policies protests rumbles on, there is a minority of Britons who are not doing the image of British holidaymakers any favours.

Recent complaints of there being too many Spaniards from a British tourist who travelled to one popular Spanish resort to there not being enough English food, no baked beans even, on the menu at another establishment begs the question - why are they going on holiday? Needless to stay others are complaining it is too hot. Well it’s summer. What do people expect?

Social media provides an outlet for all these great complaints and it’s all rather sad the attention the posts receive. And needless to say they get picked up by the local media in the overseas destinations and I doubt these complaints go down well.

For those who back the movement to reduce tourism across Europe’s main resorts, they would probably be pleased to see the back of ungrateful British tourists and I can understand why. It’s also rather embarrassing to be British overseas as the locals watch the Britons rush to get their towels out as early as six in the morning; and that’s not just around the pool, it’s on the beach as well.

