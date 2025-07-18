Mallorca's dividing line
But to distil hatred from this social imbalance is, and remains, unacceptable
It was a disturbing scene that unfolded in Santanyi over the past weekend: graffiti bearing slogans like “Germans out”, stickers on cars, hateful messages scrawled on walls. Locals have vented their frustration – in a manner that is not only wrong, but also highly dangerous. What has happened here is not some harmless act of protest, but a hostile act directed deliberately at people. People who live and work on the island, pay taxes – and have long since become part of Mallorca.
