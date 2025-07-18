Spain wants the UK back in Europe: show us some love
If Spain really feels that way and wants to welcome the UK back, why not show some good faith?
It would appear that many people in the UK and across Europe feel that Brexit has not worked | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/07/2025 11:19
This week a YouGov poll surfaced claiming that majorities in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain would support the UK rejoining the European Union. Personally after the nightmare Brexit has caused me and many others over driving licences, TIE cards and a general sense of being an EU “reject” with a certain change in attitudes towards Britons in some sections, I would welcome such a move; no doubt many businesses would too.
Also in News
- Dangerous viral trend takes over Mallorca beaches as tourists share extreme tanning results
- Three-metre crocodile returns to Mallorca lake
- Roger Federer surprises Rafa Nadal in Mallorca
- Mallorca calls for a solution for Britons stuck in long border control queues at Palma airport
- The German couple turning their backs on Mallorca after almost 40 years
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I don't think it's difficult to to explain why everyone would be better off, especially the UK. Granted, a handful of Brexiteers benefitted handsomely from Brexit. But nobody else did. Shorting GBP and various stocks made many Brexiteers millions, like Gove and Rees-Mogg, Nige was a relative nobody before, yet received all kinds of media attention (much of it paid), money from Trump and Russia and lots of other indirect bennies like talk show hosting. Now he's a multimillionaire, and has a shot at PM. But the average Brit got nothing. Far more losers than winners. Another example: would it be beneficial to anyone if California left the US? Yes, a handful of hedge fund managers shorting key stocks and bonds... and the dollar... They'd make some lovely bob on that. Trump would like it because of all those illegal commies over there making billions in LA movie biz and silicon valley (that should all be trump's money, after all).. But everyone else would lose.
No the 90 day rule can’t be scrapped just by/for Spain. Stop lying to people. It’s a long-standing EU rule that applies to all of Schengen. If Spain scrapped it what would stop people entering Spain, travelling to other Schengen countries without the need to cross any border controls then returning to Spain to exit Schengen, all in excess of the 90 days?