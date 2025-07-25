Tourism Isn’t the Problem – Inequality Is
Tourism has long been Mallorca’s lifeblood
A portion of the tourist tax should be ring-fenced for a housing subsidy fund for low-income residents | Photo: M.A. CAÃELLAS
Palma25/07/2025 10:07Updated at 10:41
As a long-time resident of Mallorca, I have to admit the recent anti-tourism protests haven’t affected my daily life, despite all the negative rhetoric in the press. Unless you're in the specific protest areas—usually Palma’s Old Town or sone of the main beaches—you’d barely notice. But to dismiss the protests entirely would be to miss the deeper message.
Also in News
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Mallorca storm alert: Government activates emergency plan
- Businesses in Mallorca warning that anti-tourism messages are having an impact
- Mallorca travel alert: British tourists advised to arrive early as Palma Airport faces potential Friday shutdown
- Mallorca airport faces storm delays