Tourists spending less in Mallorca? Are you surprised?

Holidaymakers are spending more for their holidays, which means that they have less cash to spend in the resorts

Bars and restaurants in the Balearics have put up their prices.

Bars and restaurants in the Balearics have put up their prices | Photo: Josep Bagur Gomila

Jason Moore25/07/2025 10:57
TW
0

The alarm bells are ringing after reports that hundreds of bars and restaurants could go to the wall because tourists are spending less.

There is an easy explanation for this state of affairs; hotels have put up their prices meaning that tourists have less money to spend in resort. Remember, also, that bars and restaurants put up their prices.

There is now growing concern about summer´2025 and even the hoteliers have been forced to introduce a campaign on the lines of a Tourist, A Friend. But why the banner headlines? Isn’t this what a section of the Mallorcan community wanted? At the moment there are no accurate visitor number figures for the season so far, but I suspect that they are not good.

Why? Because the hoteliers introduced a campaign in the middle of the season underlining that tourists are welcome. A rather unusual move if you had a booming tourist industry, which is what most people who live on the island believe or are led to believe.

It is only a very small minority who are actively opposed to tourism but the Balearic government hasn’t down enough to ease the fears over tourism protests. So now we are heading for an average/poor summer season and there is concern. My view is be careful what you wish for... tourists who don’t feel welcome will not come.

Also in News

Image from this Wednesday of a terrace in Port de Sóller, where occupancy around midday was approximately 50%

Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller

Tourists passing shops in Mallorca

Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending

Graffiti on the wall of the tourism ministry building in Palma, Mallorca

Businesses in Mallorca warning that anti-tourism messages are having an impact

Martina, the first lifeguard to attend to the victim after the bite at Playa de Palma.

Fish attack in Mallorca shocked lifeguards: "I'd never seen anything like this on this beach before..."

Most viewed
Most Commented