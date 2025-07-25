Tourists spending less in Mallorca? Are you surprised?
Holidaymakers are spending more for their holidays, which means that they have less cash to spend in the resorts
Bars and restaurants in the Balearics have put up their prices | Photo: Josep Bagur Gomila
25/07/2025 10:57
The alarm bells are ringing after reports that hundreds of bars and restaurants could go to the wall because tourists are spending less.
