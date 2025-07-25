Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
Industry complains it's a slow season
No problems going to the beach this summer in Mallorca | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Over the past few months I have been to some of the most emblematic beaches in Mallorca from Illetas to Sa Rapita and beyond and I have yet to have come across problems of mass tourism and overcrowding; in fact quite the opposite. Last Saturday afternoon in Illetas it was the quietest I’ve seen it all summer to date and we are at the peak of high season.
