Many rankings have been compiled in an attempt to determine which village could be considered the most beautiful in Mallorca. Although tastes are subjective, the renowned National Geographic magazine has a clear opinion and has published its updated list of the most charming places throughout Spain, featuring four municipalities on this Balearic island.

These selected villages share common characteristics: they all combine history, nature and culture, as well as offering unique experiences for those who venture into their streets. The places chosen for this brand-new 2025 are Pollença, Valldemossa, Deià and Fornalutx.

Pollença: a journey through the centuries

Founded during Roman times, Pollença has managed to preserve its essence intact over the centuries. Its old town, with its picturesque cobbled streets and stone façades, offers a journey through history where medieval buildings intertwine with elegant manor houses.

The Plaça Major is a vibrant meeting point, surrounded by inviting cafés and restaurants where visitors can savour local cuisine while admiring the majestic church of Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles, a 13th-century architectural gem. It’s no surprise that the renowned painter Joaquín Sorolla strolled through this enchanting village, which has all the elements needed to captivate any traveller.

Valldemossa: a haven for artists and writers

Valldemossa also had to appear on National Geographic’s list. It was here that George Sand and Frédéric Chopin arrived aboard the steamship El Mallorquín in November 1838. They stayed in the famous Valldemossa Charterhouse, and it was from these experiences that George Sand wrote her work “A Winter in Majorca”.

This emblematic complex, still open to visitors today, also hosted famous artists such as Rubén Darío, Santiago Rusiñol and Jorge Luis Borges. Beyond its rich cultural history, this small town in the Serra de Tramuntana enchants with its charm and is one of the must-see places in Mallorca. Its narrow, cobbled streets and its delicious gastronomy, especially the famous potato “cocas”, are a delight for all the senses.

Deià: a paradise for artists and nature lovers

The third place on the list goes to Deià, another charming village of the Serra de Tramuntana. In 1893, the renowned painter and writer Santiago Rusiñol was captivated by the landscape of the Tramuntana range and likened the village to a nativity scene. He was not the only one to fall under Deià’s spell; the famous writer Robert Graves also spent time there.

Following in their footsteps, numerous artists, writers, bohemians and those seeking a close connection with nature arrived in the village. They were magical years, leaving a lasting legacy. Today, Graves’s former home has been turned into a fascinating museum, located along the main road.

Fornalutx: a storybook village

Fornalutx, considered for many years one of the most beautiful villages in Mallorca, also appears on National Geographic’s list. Its narrow, cobbled lanes make it a dreamlike setting for everyone who visits.

According to local tradition, the roof tiles of the houses used to feature various drawings of geometric shapes, plants, animals or human figures, adding a distinctive and charming touch to the village’s architecture.

Mallorca: a destination that inspires affection

The inclusion of these four Mallorcan villages in National Geographic’s ranking reaffirms the island’s appeal as a tourist destination. Mallorca offers the perfect combination of heavenly beaches, mountain landscapes, history, culture and gastronomy, making it an irresistible place for visitors from all over the world.

These enchanting villages are just a sample of the wealth and diversity that Mallorca has to offer. From the bustling streets of Palma to the peaceful corners of the Serra de Tramuntana, the island invites travellers to discover and enjoy unique, unforgettable experiences.

If you are planning your next trip, be sure to include these four villages on your itinerary. Pollença, Valldemossa, Deià and Fornalutx will captivate you with their beauty, history and authenticity, leaving indelible memories.