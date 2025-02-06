A study published by the US National Library of Medicine showed that lavender herbal tea can reduce anxiety and depression in older people. | wikipedia
Palma06/02/2025 12:01
Lavender tea is becoming the new sensation among lovers of natural infusions in Spain. With a delicate aroma and a mild flavour, this drink is captivating those who are looking for healthy alternatives to combat stress and anxiety. Although its benefits are promising, experts warn that it should be consumed with caution. Lavender has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. From ancient Greece to the present day, this aromatic plant has been valued for its calming and relaxing effects.
