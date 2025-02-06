Lavender tea is becoming the new sensation among lovers of natural infusions in Spain. With a delicate aroma and a mild flavour, this drink is captivating those who are looking for healthy alternatives to combat stress and anxiety. Although its benefits are promising, experts warn that it should be consumed with caution. Lavender has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. From ancient Greece to the present day, this aromatic plant has been valued for its calming and relaxing effects.

Nutritionists emphasise that lavender tea, consumed without sugar, contains no calories, fats or carbohydrates, and is full of beneficial properties for the body. These benefits are due to the presence of essential oils such as linalyl acetate and linalool, which have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiseptic, antispasmodic and sedative properties.

A study published by the US National Library of Medicine showed that lavender herbal tea can reduce anxiety and depression in older people. For two weeks, 60 adults consumed two grams of lavender tea twice a day, and the results showed a notable decrease in levels of depression and anxiety compared to the beginning of the study.

Although lavender tea is safe for most adults, certain groups should be cautious or avoid consumption. This includes children and pregnant or breastfeeding women, as the active ingredients in lavender can affect the baby due to the concentration of essential oils. In all cases, it is important to consult a health professional before consumption to receive personalised advice.