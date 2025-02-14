Whilst vitamins A, C and E are commonly associated with eye care and health, lutein, a carotenoid found in various foods, has emerged as a crucial compound for protecting and enhancing vision. This natural antioxidant acts as a light filter, shielding eye tissues from ultraviolet ray damage and free radicals, according to recent medical research. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Scientists have discovered that lutein concentrates heavily in the human eye’s macula and retina, where it helps filter harmful blue light and protects ocular cells from oxidative stress. Regular consumption has been linked to preventing age-related eye conditions, with studies showing particular effectiveness against cataracts and macular degeneration.

Getting enough lutein through diet is straight forward, as it’s abundant in many everyday foods. Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale are particularly rich sources. Other significant contributors include sweetcorn, orange peppers, kiwi fruit, grapes and egg yolks.

Recommended daily intake

Health experts suggest a daily lutein intake between 10 and 20 milligrams, though individual requirements may vary based on personal health factors. Obtaining this nutrient through a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is generally recommended.

Additional health benefits

Beyond its ocular advantages, lutein’s antioxidant properties contribute to overall wellness. It helps protect body cells against oxidative damage, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting healthier ageing processes.

Lutein supplements are available in soft-gel capsule form. They should be taken at mealtime because lutein is absorbed better when ingested with a small amount of fat, such as olive oil. The recommended dosage is 6 mg to 30 mg daily.