The Castell d'Alaró, one of Mallorca's most remarkable medieval fortresses, is set to receive crucial resoration work following years of deterioration. The Coujncil of Mallorc l has recently pledged €138,000 for urgent repairs to the castle's tower and walls, marking a significant turning point in the site's conservation efforts.

Council President Llorenç Galmés announced the emergency intervention plan during a recent site visit with local officials. The initiative comes after two unsuccessful attempts to secure funds from Spain's Ministry of Culture, which currently owns the ruins. The funding aims to prevent further structural decay and ensure visitor safety by addressing the risk of falling rocks.

The castle's complex ownership structure has historically complicated preservation efforts. While the fortress walls belong to Madrid's central government, the summit hostel is managed by Alaró Town Council, the chapel commemorating local heroes Cabrit and Bassa falls under the Diocese of Mallorca's jurisdiction, and the mountain itself remains in private hands.

Historical significance

The fortress boasts a rich history of resistance spanning centuries. In 902, the last Eastern Roman Empire vassals fought against Moorish invaders. The Muslim defenders later held out for two years following James I's Christian conquest in 1229. Perhaps most notably, in 1285, local defenders Cabrit and Bassa famously defied Aragonese King Alfonso - an act that ultimately led to their execution.

Current operations

Today, the castle maintains its medieval charm, with supplies still transported by mules - a practice unchanged since ancient times. A recently established information centre helps visitors understand the fortress's role as a symbol of resistance throughout Mallorcan history.

The ongoing preservation project will begin with archaeological surveys before any restoration work commences, ensuring the site's historical integrity is maintained while securing its future for generations to come.