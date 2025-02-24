Fan Burger Club, a group of burger lovers, has delivered its verdict. The Sa Millor 2024 competition, which decides which are the best dishes and products cooked and served in specialised restaurants in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, has announced the winners of last year’s competition. And, the official burger competition has revealed its winners, after evaluating no fewer than 70 burgers, more than 140 tastings and after more than 1,100 votes were cast.

All the restaurants had to enter a burger which must be included on their menu, commit to keeping it on all year round and special points were awarded to those that use local products, thereby seeking to support local produce from the islands. In the case of Mallorca, three stood out and received several special mentions.

The competition took place between April and December 2024, with extra points for creativity and presentation making the cut between the different candidates. Registration is now open for the 2025 edition of the Sa Millor competition, which will determine which burgers will take over from those awarded by the Fan Burger Club last year.

In Mallorca, the winner of the Sa Millor 2024 award was the Smash BGB, offered by the Bugambilia Street restaurant, located in Cas Català; it beat La Ranchera, from TO-DO in Cala d’Or, while third place went to the Anthony, which offers the Smash Double Burger from Cala Major on its menu. Special mention should be made of the special mention for the best food truck burger for Afrodita, by Manduka Street Food; the mention for the local product went to Dimoni from Bar s’Avinguda in Alaró. The mention for the NoMeat (meatless) burger went to s’Essenci’s Tuna Burger in Ibiza.

La Gorgonzola, from The Blarney Stone, won the Sa Millor 2024 award in Menorca, while La Trufada, from 8 Pecados Ibiza Burger stood out in Ibiza and, in Formentera, La Milf from Mama Carmen was considered the best by the extensive jury.