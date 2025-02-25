In Spain, the Guardia Civil has issued an alert on its social networks about a danger to pets, especially dogs, during walks in parks and woodland. These are processionary caterpillars, an insect that, despite its harmless appearance, represents a significant risk to the health of animals and children.

The Guardia Civil has warned that these caterpillars have stinging hairs that can cause very serious reactions in animals on contact with the skin or mucous membranes, releasing a toxin that causes irritation, inflammation and, in severe cases, necrosis.

The Guardia Civil recommends taking extreme precautions when walking your dog and avoiding areas where the presence of caterpillars has been detected. If you suspect that your pet has come into contact with them, it is crucial to act quickly to prevent the animal from licking the affected area, which could aggravate the reaction.

The processionary pine caterpillar takes refuge in silk bags on pine trees during the winter. As the larvae mature, they descend from the trees in the characteristic ‘procession’ from which they take their name, looking for a place to bury themselves and become a butterfly. It is at this moment that they release their stinging hairs as a defence mechanism, posing a risk to the health of people and animals.

According to animal health experts, the most common symptoms of contact with the stinging hairs of the processionary caterpillar in dogs include lesions on the tongue, excessive drooling, swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, it can cause anaphylactic shock and require urgent veterinary attention.

In addition to dogs, children are also particularly vulnerable to the effects of the processionary caterpillar. Contact with their hair can cause rashes, intense itching, inflammation and, sometimes, severe allergic reactions. It is therefore essential that parents are vigilant and prevent children from approaching or touching these caterpillars.