The Martinelli Beach Club, located in Calas de Mallorca, is one of the most unusual places to visit on the island. It offers an unrivalled experience for those looking to have fun and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. One of the main attractions of this venue is its decoration: you can find everything from a ceiling full of dreamcatchers to impressive lamps made of small crystals.

In addition to its impressive views of Cala Domingo, the beach club offers options for all tastes, from hammocks and parasols for relaxing to an open-air gym. Inside, it also has a motorbike, a boat on the terrace and countless paintings and decorative objects. In fact, a video on TikTok has gone viral, defining it as ‘an unusual place’.

In addition, the club’s restaurant offers a wide variety of Mediterranean and international dishes, including burgers, pasta and salads, among other options. Diners can enjoy paellas, grilled meats and a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes. The club bar also offers an extensive menu of classic and signature cocktails, perfect for cooling off during the hot summer days. It is also stages live music concerts during the summer.