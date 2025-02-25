The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain received a total of 39.2 million national and international visitors in 2024, including the 111 destinations that form part of the association, according to data published in a report by the organisation with Telefónica Tech. And Alcudia, Mallorca, was the most popular village.

Due to technical problems in the data collection, two villages had to be left out of the study: Sajazarra and Viniegra de Arriba (both in La Rioja). Of the total, 68% were Spanish tourists, 26.8 million, while foreigners accounted for the remaining 32%, 12.4 million. By town, Alcudia (Mallorca) led the way in total visits, with 3.2 million, followed by Teguise (Lanzarote) and Pollensa (Mallorca), which registered 2.4 million and 2.2 million travellers, respectively.

The ‘top 10’ is completed by Níjar (Almería), with two million tourists; Vejer de la Frontera (Cádiz), with 1.5 million; Peñíscola (Castellón), with 1.46 million; Mojácar (Almería), with 1.13 million; Santillana del Mar (Cantabria), with 988,031; Cudillero (Asturias), with 962,268; and Garachico (Tenerife), with 922,871. 031; Cudillero (Asturias), with 962,268; and Garachico (Tenerife), with 922,871.

Taking autonomous communities into account, Andalusia accounted for 20% of visits, with a total of 7.8 million travellers, while the Balearics accounted for 14%, with 5.5 million, and the Canary Islands accounted for 12.3% of arrivals (4.8 million). Mallorca, Almería and Cantabria led the list of provinces with the most visits, accounting for 14%, 8.2% and 7.6% of the total, respectively.

Alcudia is a town in the north of Mallorca. It’s known for its Mediterranean beaches, which include the busy Playa d’Alcudia and Playa de Muro, considered one of the best in Europe, on the sweeping Alcudia Bay. The neo-Gothic Sant Jaume church is built into the town’s restored medieval walls. These walls encircle the well-preserved old town, which has narrow streets and centuries-old buildings.