The Civil Guard is tightening measures against dangerous objects being carried and has launched a campaign against so-called ‘card knives’, which, although they may appear harmless, are in fact potentially lethal weapons. These devices are designed to look like a normal credit card, but they unfold to become a sharp knife. Carrying one of these objects can result in a fine of between 601 and 30,000 euros, depending on the circumstances.

The operation of these camouflaged penknives is simple but alarming. They are made up of three parts: two retractable sections on either side and a central one that houses the cutting blade. The conversion from card to knife takes just seconds, making it a dangerous tool in the wrong hands. Despite its small size, barely five centimetres long, its capacity to inflict damage should not be underestimated. This has led to the implementation of strict measures and the creation of public awareness about its misuse.

The law in Spain classifies these tools under article 36 of the Law of Public Safety, considering them as prohibited weapons. Growing concern for public safety has led the Guardia Civil to intensify their efforts in the detection of these objects during routine searches.

A video posted on the official social media channels of the Guardia Civil shows how an officer cleverly removes a card from a wallet and then deploys it into a knife in three quick movements. This demonstration serves as a warning to both the general public and to those who might see these cards as a self-defence tool, something that is explicitly prohibited under current regulations.

The deterrent effect of these widespread fines and public awareness campaigns aims to reduce the number of dangerous objects in circulation. In addition, the aim is to make the general public aware of the risks associated with carrying concealed weapons, regardless of their intentions in doing so.