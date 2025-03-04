The Spanish Directorate General for Traffic (DGT) has taken a further step in its commitment to road safety by introducing a new type of signage on Spanish roads: the continuous line in red. This measure, which complements the traditional white line, seeks to reduce accidents in particularly dangerous areas and reinforce the ban on overtaking in critical sections.

The implementation of this new road marking is the result of a thorough analysis of the accident rate on conventional roads, where the highest number of serious accidents occur. The continuous red line acts as an additional warning element which, due to its striking colour, is intended to more effectively capture the attention of drivers in areas where overtaking is strictly prohibited.

The pilot project is already underway in various locations throughout Spain. The selection criteria for the installation of this signage have been based on detailed studies of the behaviour of drivers and accident statistics.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) has issued a reminder that breaking the overtaking ban, regardless of the colour of the continuous line, can result in fines of up to 400 euros and the loss of four points on a driving licence.

This penalty is provided for in the General Traffic Regulations and is applied with the same rigour to both the white line and the new red line. The introduction of the red line is part of a broader plan to improve road safety that includes various complementary measures. These include the installation of new section radars, the reinforcement of awareness campaigns and a greater presence of agents on secondary roads.