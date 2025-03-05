Nestled in the heart of the Mallorcan Sierra de Tramuntana, the town of Escorca represents the purest essence of the Balearic rural world. This municipality, which holds the title of the least populated in the islands with just 203 inhabitants registered in the 2024 census, holds within its mountains a natural and cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO since 2011.

The jewel in the crown of this unique municipality is undoubtedly the Monastery of Lluc, an imposing 13th-century Renaissance building that houses La Moreneta, the patron saint of Mallorca. This sanctuary, which receives thousands of visitors annually, is not only a spiritual but also a cultural centre, with its own hostelry, restaurants and a fascinating botanical garden.

One of the characteristics that make Escorca unique is its privileged geographical location. The municipality is surrounded by some of the highest peaks in Mallorca, creating an ideal environment for sports and nature lovers. The famous road to Sa Calobra, with its spectacular ‘tie knot’ - a 270-degree curve - has become a reference point for cyclists and motorcyclists from all over Europe.

A paradise for adventure sports

The municipal district offers the perfect terrain for a wide range of sporting activities. Hiking enthusiasts will find iconic routes such as the ascent of Puig de Massanella or the walk around the Cúber reservoir. Canyoning in the Torrent de Pareis is one of the most exciting experiences you can have on the island.

Furthermore, the Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs, former agricultural land converted into water reserves, are now points of scenic and environmental interest. The coastline of the municipality hides real gems such as Cala Tuent and Sa Calobra, unspoilt beaches where the sea meets the mountains in a breathtaking natural spectacle.

Traditions alive all year round

The cultural life of Escorca keeps its traditions alive through various celebrations. Highlights include the Diada Natur Esport in February, the Serra de Tramuntana Fair in October and the patron saint festivities of San Pedro and San Lorenzo. The concert in the Torrent de Pareis and the performances of the Blauets de Lluc choir are top-class cultural events that attract visitors from all over the island.

The Sierra de Tramuntana Natural Park Visitor Centre in Lluc and the museums on the public estates of Menut and Binifaldó complete a cultural offering that makes Escorca a unique destination where nature, history and tradition come together in perfect harmony.