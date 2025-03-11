Lemon balm, also known as melissa, has been researched for its therapeutic potential. This plant, widely used since the Middle Ages in France, has established itself as a natural remedy for various ailments. Its perfect balance between tradition and effectiveness makes it an ideal supplement both for improving memory and for falling asleep.

One of the biggest attractions of lemon balm tea is its ability to promote restful sleep. People who suffer from insomnia often find relief in this natural drink, which significantly improves their quality of life. But that’s not all; those who are looking for extra help to study or work can also benefit from its qualities, as it facilitates concentration and improves memory.

Lemon balm is also useful for relieving intestinal problems such as cramps or bloating, something that is common after heavy meals. It is also an excellent option for reducing stomach acidity. Its anxiolytic effect is equally significant. Thanks to the compounds present in its leaves, such as rosmarinic acid, lemon balm helps to reduce the stress levels, providing an almost immediate feeling of tranquillity. This characteristic makes it suitable for the treatment of tachycardia and the reduction of palpitations.

Despite its many benefits, it is crucial to be aware of the possible interactions of lemon balm infusion with other elements. Experts suggest avoiding simultaneous consumption with sedative drugs, as it can enhance their effect. It is advisable to consult a professional before integrating lemon balm into our daily routine if we are taking any medication.

As for preparation, it is recommended to use one teaspoon of dried leaves per cup of hot water. The suggested infusion time is five to ten minutes to release all its properties to the maximum. Lemon balm seeds require light and a minimum temperature of 20 °C (68 °F) to germinate. The plant grows in clumps and spreads vegetatively (a new plant growing from a fragment of its parent), as well as by seed. In mild temperate zones, the plant stems die off at the start of the winter, but shoot up again in spring. Lemon balm grows vigorously.

As of 1992, Hungary, Egypt, and Italy are the major producing countries of lemon balm. The leaves are harvested by hand in June and August in the northern hemisphere, on a day when the weather is dry, to prevent the crop from turning black if damp