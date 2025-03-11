Forbes Magazine has included Palma in its prestigious list of the 100 best cities in the world to visit in 2025. The US publication ranks the Balearic capital 54th in its international ranking, highlighting it as a world-class destination and a very attractive destination due to its culture, gastronomy, heritage and modernity.

For the selection, the publication points out that Euromonitor is in charge of analysing more than 50 different metrics in the cities, among which they highlight economic and commercial performance, tourism performance and infrastructure, policies and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

Thus, for the fourth consecutive year, Paris once again ranks first as the best city in the world to visit. The publication’s experts emphasise: ‘Paris has unrivalled global dominance in 2024, registering more than 17 million tourist arrivals’. But other European destinations, and several in Spain, are among the top 10: Madrid (number two), Rome (number four), Milan (number five), Amsterdam (number seven) and Barcelona (number ten).

Halfway down the table, and ahead of other Spanish cities such as Valencia and Seville, is Palma, a city visited by more than 2.5 million travellers throughout the year. This recognition is in addition to other recent achievements of the destination, such as the Best in Travel award, recently granted by Lonely Planet and presented at the last edition of FITUR; and its nomination for Best Urban Destination in the National Geographic Travel Readers’ Awards 2025.

These awards and nominations reflect the growing recognition of Palma as a first-class destination, which continues to maintain its international image due to its authenticity, its cultural offering and its many tourist attractions throughout the year.