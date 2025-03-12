Chefs and gastronomic experts are still looking for the best hamburgers in Spain. One of the most prestigious culinary competitions with the same objective, the Spanish Hamburger Championship, which this year celebrated its fifth edition at the Estrella Galicia MEGA Museum in A Coruña, has named the ‘Sin Sentido’ (Nonsense) from the Sexto Sentido restaurant as the best hamburger in the Balearics.

To reach this verdict, they have relied on the judgement of great figures from the world of gastronomy such as the president of Madrid Fusión, Mr Jose Carlos Capel, the gastronomic disseminator, Mrs Alejandra Ansón, the Michelin-starred chefs Mr Fernando Agrasar, from As Garzas, Mrs Iría Espinosa, from Arbore da Veira, and Mr Xurxo Perez Carreño, creator of content on social networks and known as Xurxo Carreño.

Specifically, this burger is based on matured beef and a potato roll bread accompanied by Mahón cheese, homemade Romy sauce and bacon jam. ‘A burger that defied the laws of good judgment. A delicious chaos that has no feeling’, reads the description of the burger on the tournament website. Sexto Sentido has three establishments on the island: one in Palma de Mallorca at 2 Enric Alzamora Street, another in Inca at 86 Gran Via Colom, and finally another in Puerto de Alcudia at Carrer de les Barques.

Second place went to ‘La Bichota’ by the Cel Blau restaurant in Palma, and in third place was The Kitchen 62 in Ibiza with ‘La Montañesa Dry Aged’. It is worth noting that a total of five burgers from the island were able to qualify to compete in the championship.

The ‘Sin Sentido’ was one of the burgers selected to compete in the category for the best burger in Spain. However, the gold medal went to the ‘EM2’ from The Carnivan Superbar in León.