The debate over which is the most beautiful village in Mallorca has been the subject of discussion between tourists and locals for years. Artificial intelligence has sought to put an end to this controversy, naming Deya as the most outstanding enclave on the island, surpassing other historic candidates such as Valldemossa, Pollensa and Fornalutx.

Located in the majestic Sierra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011, Deya uniquely combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with a privileged natural environment. The village, located 43 kilometres from Palma, has historically been a magnet for artists and writers, including the famous Robert Graves, who found inspiration for some of his most renowned works in its cobbled streets.

The traditional buildings of Deya are characterised by their stone houses perfectly integrated into the mountainous landscape. The gabled roofs and the balconies full of geraniums create a unique image in Spain. The village has more than 617 registered inhabitants according to the latest municipal data, maintaining its essence despite tourism. Unlike other tourist enclaves in Mallorca, Deya has managed to preserve its authenticity without renouncing a first-rate cultural offering.

The village is home to numerous art galleries, artists’ studios and cultural spaces that keep the artistic legacy of the town alive. In the gastronomic field, there are Michelin-starred restaurants and traditional establishments offering the best Mallorcan cuisine. Finally, one of the most outstanding natural attractions is the route to the Cala de Deya, a walk of approximately 3.2 kilometres that allows you to enjoy spectacular views of the Mediterranean. The footpaths in the area are perfectly signposted and maintained, facilitating hiking at different levels of difficulty.