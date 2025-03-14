Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Inca to Palma airport bus services

The Aerotib bus line, which connects Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Inca with Son Sant Joan airport, will start operating from this Saturday, the Regional Ministry of Housing, Territory and Mobility has announced in a statement. Line A32 is the one that connects Can Picafort with Palma airport, passing through Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Inca.

Line A11, which connects the Calvia area with the airport, has been in operation since 20 December. This month also sees the launch of the A42 line, which connects the Cala Bona area with the airport, and the A51 line, which includes the Campos area, will be up and running on 1 April.

Demand for the TIB intercity bus service increased by 20% in 2024. The route and timetable for the lines can be consulted at tib.org

Palma Airport has removed around thirty pine trees from the area in front of the arrivals express car park, which is currently undergoing construction. According to Aena, the surface will be tarmacked to create a new area designated for public transport services, including Palma’s EMT and the AeroTIB buses which take tourists to Island hotspots such as Calvia and Alcudia.

This action is part of the airport’s remodelling project. The organisation emphasises that the purpose of this new space is to make collective public transport more visible as an alternative to private cars. The new facilities, which would see the current stops for both services relocated by a few metres, could be ready this season.

Aena also confirms that the uprooted trees will be replanted elsewhere within the airport grounds, in line with the company’s environmental commitments. The trees removed were all mature specimens except for one young sapling, which was still supported by wooden posts.