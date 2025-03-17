Watch what life was like in Palma in 1229 according to artificial intelligence

The smell of burnt wood, freshly baked bread and the harbour were some of the aromas that wafted through the streets of Palma de Mallorca, known then as Madina Mayurqa, in 1229 according to artificial intelligence. After the conquest of James I of Aragon, Palma had the characteristics of Muslim rule in its heart as recreated by the technology that offers a unique journey back in time for enthusiasts and the curious.

The unique video has been posted on Instagram by the mallorca_en_insta account, which has shared images showing a day in the life of a 13th-century citizen of Palma. According to the re-enactment, the current Balearic capital ‘the old Muslim streets still shaped the city, with their stone houses, inner courtyards and narrow alleys designed to offer shade and coolness’.

‘The sound of water running through the irrigation channels and the morning prayers of the monks in the convents mingled with the echo of the awakening market. Merchants set up their stalls in the square, selling spices, wool and products brought by sea from Barcelona, Genoa or North Africa.

The peasants arrived with baskets full of figs, almonds and wheat, essential products for the island’, explains the information accompanying the video in which you can appreciate both images of great beauty and inaccuracies that many of the commentators have also wanted to reveal, including, curiously, that the protagonist has four toes on one foot and six on the other.

In addition to an explanation of the historical context and a carefully crafted description of the images that follow one another as we observe the hands of a person going about their daily chores from the moment they wake up, the video takes us on a journey through the period with very good editing, although it certainly exhibits an idealised vision.