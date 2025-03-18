Mallorca has one of the ‘happiest’ beaches in the world
Puerto Soller beats 100 global beaches
The beach in Puerto Soller, in Mallorca, has recently been recognised as one of the happiest on the planet, occupying third place in a world ranking list drawn up by CV Villas. The study, based on the analysis of thousands of photos from Instagram using facial recognition technology, has highlighted the beauty and unique atmosphere of this Mallorcan coastline. With an almost perfect score for ‘beach happiness’, it is one of the most desired destinations for those looking to enjoy the tranquillity and magic of its landscapes.
