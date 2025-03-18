Mallorca has one of the ‘happiest’ beaches in the world

The beach in Puerto Soller, in Mallorca, has recently been recognised as one of the happiest on the planet, occupying third place in a world ranking list drawn up by CV Villas. The study, based on the analysis of thousands of photos from Instagram using facial recognition technology, has highlighted the beauty and unique atmosphere of this Mallorcan coastline. With an almost perfect score for ‘beach happiness’, it is one of the most desired destinations for those looking to enjoy the tranquillity and magic of its landscapes.

Puerto Soller, a natural enclave surrounded by mountainous landscapes and crystal-clear waters, offers a unique contrast between the serenity of the sea and the liveliness of its picturesque port. The beach is the perfect place for those who want to enjoy a day of sun and sea, with the option of strolling along its charming promenade, full of restaurants and shops that bring the area to life.

However, the international fame the beach does not come without challenges. The popularity of the destination has brought with it problems of overcrowding and traffic, which is why the municipality has decided to implement measures such as the creation of an exclusive parking area for residents, in order to preserve the charm of the place and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

These types of initiatives seek to maintain the balance between tourism and sustainability, ensuring that those who visit the island can continue to enjoy its beauty without compromising its tranquillity. So, while Mallorca continues to gain global recognition for its exceptional nature and beaches, Soller stands out as one of the happiest, demonstrating that the island continues to be a haven of peace and beauty, where locals and tourists alike find their ideal place to disconnect.

Two lighthouses sit on the headlands on either side of the bay, La Badia de Sóller. Development on the east headland has been prevented by the area being used as a training ground by the Spanish Army. The beach sand was replaced for the summer of 2009 because, whilst clean, it had become rather muddy and inhospitable.

The bay and the estuary of the river which comes to an end here attract little egrets, Muscovy ducks, huge flocks of herring gulls, greylag geese and mallard ducks. The diversity of breeds in the duck and geese population suggests that most of the original birds had escaped from captivity.