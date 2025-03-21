The 7 best towns to eat in Mallorca

Mallorca is not only an ideal holiday destination thanks to its beaches and mountains, but also a gastronomic haven. So says the prestigious National Geographic magazine, which has also published a list of seven towns where you can sample the best cuisine on the island

Soller

Nestled in the Sierra de Tramuntana, Soller has cemented its reputation thanks to the exquisite red prawns that abound in its restaurants. From the port to the town centre, haute cuisine is combined with tradition. Examples of this duality are Béns d’Avall, where the Michelin star shines among sophisticated dishes, and Es Canyis, a veteran in the port since the seventies that continues to delight with fresh fish of the day.

Llucmajor

Very close to the capital Palma, in Llucmajor, agrotourism is combined with culinary enjoyment. Forn Can Tofolet offers some of the best ensaimadas (a type of pastry) on the island. Meanwhile, chef Andreu Genestra reinterprets traditional recipes at the Zoëtry Hotel, combining fresh ingredients with Mallorcan roots.

Pollensa

In Pollenaa, Balearic gastronomy shines in settings ranging from the town centre to the port. The El Vicenç de la Mar hotel offers culinary experiences from breakfast to dinner, led by chef Santi Taura. At the Terrae restaurant, David Rivas challenges the tourist area with an innovative proposal that prioritises sustainability and the use of local products.

Canyamel

On the east coast, Canyamel offers options such as Voro, at the Cap Vermell hotel, the only establishment with two Michelin stars in the Balearics, where Álvaro Salazar explores the richness of island cuisine. At Can Simoneta, Mexican chef David Moreno fuses flavours from the Mediterranean and Mexico, offering a playful and exciting cuisine.

Selva

Nestled in the interior of the island, the village of Selva is surrounded by Mediterranean tones. In Caimari, Ca Na Toneta, led by María Solivellas, is not to be missed, with a cuisine centred on local produce. In Selva itself, the Miceli restaurant is a tribute to the local environment, carefully run by Marga Coll.

Inca

The town of Inca is the birthplace of the ensaimada, one of the emblems of Mallorcan confectionery. In Forn Sant Francesc these delicacies are made with great skill. In addition, Joan Marc and his restaurant are a tribute to the flavours of the island, even offering a completely vegetarian version of their menus.

Alcudia

In this corner of Mallorca, the town of Alcudia stands out for its bay and harbour, where chef Maca de Castro combines organic dishes that reflect Mallorca and its natural environment, supported by a solid gastronomy recognised with a Michelin Star. Her Bistró Jardín complements the experience with fresh, local seafood.