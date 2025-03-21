Never wear shorts on a plane!

Aviation safety is once again in the spotlight in Spain after a video went viral on TikTok in which a future flight attendant, known as @clauucuerdoo, shared a surprising revelation about appropriate attire during commercial flights.

The young woman, who is currently undergoing professional training, has generated more than 100,000 views with this little-known information. According to the student, the main problem lies in the emergency evacuation procedures. The inflatable slides that are deployed from the emergency exits can cause serious burns to exposed skin due to the friction generated during high-speed sliding.

“The speed of descent is so high that you literally come out of it shooting,” warns the future flight attendant. Friction against the surface of the slide or chute can cause burns similar to those we experience on a conventional slide exposed to the sun.”

Specific recommendations for safe flying

Aviation safety experts recommend following these dress guidelines:

- Wear long trousers, preferably made of cotton

- Wear socks that cover your ankles

- Opt for closed, well-fitting shoes

- Avoid synthetic garments that can melt in the heat

And, here are the seven no-gos for your airport outfit if you want an easy journey.

Underwired bras. Bear with us. ...

Oversized fashion. ...

Shoes with metal details, thick soles and laces. ...

Too many hair accessories. ...

Clothes with lots of pockets or detailing. ...

Lots of jewellery. ...

A lot of perfume.