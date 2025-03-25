From Braveheart to 'Vaig Fort': The accidental Mallorcan parody that became a cult phenomenon
One of those who took part has gone on to become a Disney animator
Twenty years ago, in the heart of Mallorca, William Wallace became a peasant of socarrel in 'Vaig Fort', a delirious parody in which the Scots defended their land in bloody battles filmed in fast motion to the rhythm of Benny Hill's music. Expressions such as 'cristo en pel taronges nàvel' remained forever in the collective imagination, not only of the island, but also of spectators all over Spain who didn't quite know what was going on. And they were not the only ones. Even the two creators of the work, comic book artist Pau and his friend José Miguel, literally let the subject slip through their fingers. Two decades later, we bring them together in a forest in Mallorca, armed with trinxets, sobrassades and pink katiuskas, to recall this delirious version of Braveheart, which came into being by pure chance.
