The Mallorcan town with the longest name: it contains 21 letters and has a population of 9,227
Its most renowned beaches include Cala Millor, Sa Coma, and Cala Nau
In Spain's diverse municipal landscape, the names of towns can tell fascinating stories about their origins and evolution. In Mallorca, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar stands out not only for its privileged location but also for holding the title of the municipality with the longest name on the island, requiring 21 letters to be fully written.
Also in News
- Ryanair changes its hand luggage and check-in rules
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe's $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca
- Spain at boiling point over eggs!
- Super luxury British hotels set to open in Mallorca this summer
- Now there's a proposal for a fifteen-year residency requirement to buy a home in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.