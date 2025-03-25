The Mallorcan town with the longest name: it contains 21 letters and has a population of 9,227

In Spain's diverse municipal landscape, the names of towns can tell fascinating stories about their origins and evolution. In Mallorca, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar stands out not only for its privileged location but also for holding the title of the municipality with the longest name on the island, requiring 21 letters to be fully written.

An Ideal Location

Situated in the northeastern part of Mallorca, in the Llevant region, this municipality, home to 9,227 inhabitants according to the 2023 census, has become an important tourist and residential hub. The population is uniquely distributed: 3,056 people reside in the main urban centre, 744 live in scattered areas, and the rest are spread across various smaller settlements within the municipality.

The town borders prominent locations such as Manacor, Petra, Arta, and Son Servera, forming a strategic enclave in eastern Mallorca. Its most renowned beaches include Cala Millor, Sa Coma, and Cala Nau — top-tier tourist destinations on the island.

The 2018 Tragedy: A Turning Point

The 9th of October 2018 marked a significant turning point in the recent history of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Torrential rainfall, exceeding 200 litres per square metre in various parts of eastern Mallorca, caused the local torrent to overflow, triggering an unprecedented catastrophe that claimed thirteen lives.

This event not only transformed the municipality’s physical infrastructure but also heightened awareness of the importance of prevention in the face of extreme weather events. Reconstruction efforts and preventive measures implemented since have made Sant Llorenç a symbol of community resilience.