This is the place in Mallorca with the best food

It is no secret that one of Mallorca's most well-known attractions is its rich and varied cuisine. From broths and rice dishes such as arròs brut and Mallorcan soups to tapas and complete meals like frito mallorquin and tumbet, the island offers a full menu to savour.

However, not all areas of the island cook in the same way: each town has its own methods and establishments that prepare dishes in their own style, adding a unique touch to both traditional and modern recipes. To find out which area offers the best food in Mallorca, our sister newspaper Ultima Hora conducted a survey, and the answer was clear: Inca has been crowned the best place to eat on the island.

This town, located in the Raiguer region of Mallorca and a frequent stop for many drivers crossing the island, is not only known for its impressive views of the Serra de Tramuntana but also for its gastronomic offerings. In the realm of confectionery, one of the most famous bakeries on the island can be found here: Forn Sant Francesc. With its perfect balance of traditional and modern offerings, this establishment is renowned for its long history of over a hundred years and for winning the 2017 award for Best Ensaimada in the World. Additionally, it has become a viral sensation on social media with over 370,000 followers on Instagram, where they showcase the baking process of their delicious pastries.

Regarding restaurants, Inca is well known for the number of traditional cellers found in the town, including Celler Ca’n Ripoll, Celler Can Lau, and Celler Can Marron. These establishments, very typical of the island, are ideal places to try authentic Mallorcan cuisine with its original recipes — the best way to experience the most genuine flavours of Mallorca.

According to the readers' ranking, second place resulted in a tie between Alcudia and Soller, two coastal towns renowned for their luxury dining options, particularly focused on seafood. Completing the top three is Pollensa, an ideal spot to enjoy Mallorca's finest cuisine with stunning views.