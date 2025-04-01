Jet2 opens new UK base with first flight to Mallorca
Six flights a week from Luton to Palma
Jet2 is flying high again to Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/04/2025 12:25
Jet2 and Jet2 Jet2holidays opened their new base at Luton airport today and the first flight was to Mallorca. Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “We have got off to a flying start in every sense at London Luton airport. Customers have been hearing all about our family friendly ethos, great value package holidays and award-winning customer service and today they finally get to experience all of that for themselves.
Also in News
- Mallorca beaches at Soller and Andratx covered by thousands of 'little sails'
- New train service will have 10 kilometre underground section, linked with Palma airport
- The Mallorca weather forecast (April 1). Enjoy the good weather while it lasts!
- The first signs of summer in Mallorca
- Jellyfish alert on Spanish beaches
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.