Jet2 opens new UK base with first flight to Mallorca

Jet2 and Jet2 Jet2holidays opened their new base at Luton airport today and the first flight was to Mallorca. Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “We have got off to a flying start in every sense at London Luton airport. Customers have been hearing all about our family friendly ethos, great value package holidays and award-winning customer service and today they finally get to experience all of that for themselves.

“Our formula of providing award-winning flights and Atol protected package holidays is proven and has been driving phenomenal demand from customers and independent travel agents since we announced our arrival at London Luton airport.

He told Travel Weekly: “We are excited to be bringing our proposition to holidaymakers from across the region and are looking forward to enjoying enormous success at our newest base, just as we always do when we start operations at a new airport base.

“Just a few months ago, we began operations from Bournemouth airport – our 12th UK airport base. This significant expansion, along with our inaugural flight from London Luton airport today, demonstrates just how confident we are in our award-winning product.” And, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, going on sale with their summer 2026 programme earlier than ever before last September.

As well as being the first airline and tour operator to have gone on sale for Summer 26, the summer sun and leisure cities programme offers more seats, routes and choice – with an expanded fleet of aircraft taking customers on their holidays, including more of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.