The best sandwich in Spain could be in Mallorca

The best sandwich you can try may be closer than you think in Mallorca. The definitive guide to finding the best sandwiches in Spain, Best Sandwich Spain, has launched the second edition of its national championship. A total of 130 sandwiches from all over Spain are participating in this gastronomic competition. In the case of Mallorca, there are four establishments in the running for the title: Cel Blau Burgers, Papá Lolo, Sa Panineria and Bonobo.

To vote for your favourite sandwich, you first have to go and try it, then you have to enter the code provided by the establishment on the competition website. When voting, you have to assess different things about the preparation and finish with an overall score from one to five, with five being a perfect sandwich and one a sandwich you would not repeat. These are the participating establishments in Mallorca:

Cel Blau Burgers with Juanito Alimaña

A hot dog-style brioche filled with pulled pork cheek in red wine, yoghurt sauce, pico de gallo, pickled onion and kimchi mayonnaise. The sweetness of the yoghurt sauce, the acidity and freshness of the pico de gallo and the pickled onion, the spicy touch of the kimchi mayonnaise and our cheeks cooked over a low heat in red wine, all inside a super fluffy brioche bread, make this sandwich a strong statement of intent to compete for the best sandwich in Spain.

Papá Lolo with the Bravucón Ibérico



The Bravucón Ibérico is a sandwich made with 100% Iberian pork shoulder, marinated in spices from our land, cooked slowly for 8 hours and marked with its own juice and Iberian fat. It is accompanied by a homemade BBQ sauce with rosemary honey and sherry vinegar, a lime-pickled onion to balance the flavours and a slice of melted mature cheese on top.

Sa Panineria with the Focaccia Sporcacciona

This is the best-selling focaccia in the restaurant, the one most loved by regular customers. The spicy spianata together with the provolone cheese, also slightly spicy, melts over the oven-caramelised onion and roasted peppers, drizzled with homemade mayonnaise.

Bonobo Palma with the French Deep

The version of the classic French Deep American. It is a beef stew Bourguignon style with red wine, miso and vegetables. It is accompanied by cheeses, melted Swiss and caramelised onion and roasted mushrooms. Served in a Vienna-style bread. It is accompanied by a cup of its own red wine juice for dipping.