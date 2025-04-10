Your pet-friendly bars and restaurants in Mallorca

The renowned Guía Repsol has published a special edition highlighting a selection of establishments in the Balearics where pets are welcome, thus becoming increasingly incorporated into everyday activities. This list of recommendations includes cafés, bars and restaurants that strive to offer a comfortable environment for both humans and their animal companions. In total, there are 13 Soletes new to the region, with a notable seven in Mallorca.

In a context where pets are considered part of the family, the demand for establishments that allow them to enter has clearly grown. As a result, the Repsol Guide has included a total of 270 new Soletes throughout Spain, 13 of which are in the Balearics. “We had detected a growing interest among users in discovering where you can go with your pet,” explains María Ritter, who is in charge of the guide, adding that these types of establishments “are places we are very fond of”.

Discovering Mallorca’s Soletes

In Mallorca, the offer is diversified with a mixture of styles and atmospheres. Places like ‘La Mujer de Verde’, ‘La Vieja de Jonay Hernández’, and ‘Dadalìa Pizza Bar’, all located in Palma de Mallorca, are examples of spaces that combine comfort, good gastronomy and a warm welcome for four-legged friends. Likewise, ‘L’Escrivania’, in Porreres, and ‘Cru’, in Manacor, are also on this list, taking care of every detail for visitors with pets.

The variety continues at ‘R3ESPIRA’, located in Pollensa, and ‘Ca Na Marcè’, in Alcudia. These places not only stand out for their food but also for the atmosphere they provide. The inclusion of dishes for animals and the creation of suitable spaces for them are some of the elements that differentiate these selected establishments.

The so-called ‘Soletes’ are a category within the Repsol Guide that highlights cosy, attractive businesses with good value for money. This recognition not only encourages customers to visit new places, but also encourages establishments to be more inclusive, responding to contemporary trends and social demands.

Conceived as personal recommendations, the Soletes focus on establishments with charm and an interesting offer. Although the guide covers a wide range of categories, in this edition special emphasis has been placed on cafés and places where you can enjoy a good breakfast or snack.

The possibility of sharing time with pets beyond the home satisfies a growing need among many. Choosing a pet-friendly establishment not only guarantees the comfort of the owner, but also that of the animal, creating a more relaxed atmosphere and encouraging outings and shared leisure activities. In short, the seven establishments featured in Mallorca are a reflection of how the hospitality industry is adapting to the needs of modern families, integrating all its members into the social and gastronomic experience.