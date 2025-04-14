We asked the AI what is the best excursion in Mallorca with children and this is its response: ‘Fauna and flora on the route’

The route to the hermitage of Betlem, located on the Llevant Peninsula near Artà, has become one of the most recommended excursions for families with children in Mallorca. This destination combines an accessible trail with breathtaking panoramic views over the bay of Alcudia, making it an ideal option for enjoying Mallorcan nature during the spring season.

The route, which is just over 6 kilometres there and back, has a difficulty level classified as easy, making it suitable for children aged 5 and over. With a duration of approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes including stops, this excursion has become a favourite for those looking to combine nature, history and exceptional views in the same itinerary.

The trail, which starts from the Betlem housing development, takes hikers along a path that gradually ascends until reaching the historic hermitage built in 1805. Along the way, visitors can see some ruined houses that once served as accommodation for the monks, as well as enjoy the Font de s’Ermita, a natural spring that supplied water to the local inhabitants.

How to get to the Betlem Hermitage

To start this family adventure, you need to go to the Betlem housing development, the starting point of the trail. From Artà, visitors should take the MA-3331 road towards Colònia de Sant Pere. After approximately 7.5 kilometres, you will come to a turn-off clearly signposted with the indications Cases de Betlem and Ermita de Betlem. Once you have parked your car, the route begins by crossing a metal barrier and following a wide gravel path.

About 300 metres along the path, hikers will come across the Casas de Betlem, an architectural complex in a dilapidated state that is worth a brief stop to contemplate this historical vestige. The path continues to climb gently for approximately 40 minutes until reaching the Font de s’Ermita. From this point, a path flanked by cypress trees leads in just 500 metres to the Ermita de Betlem, the final destination of the excursion.

The chapel of Betlem, built at the beginning of the 19th century (specifically in 1805), stands out for its simple but elegant architecture. The main façade has distinctive elements such as a sundial and a rose window that give it a special character. Although its layout is simple, the architectural complex is harmonious and perfectly integrated into the natural environment that surrounds it. One of the main attractions is located at the back of the building: a natural viewpoint offering spectacular views of Alcudia Bay and the surrounding landscape. This panoramic spot is usually the ideal place to stop, recharge your batteries and take photographs to immortalise the experience.

To fully enjoy this family experience, it is essential to bear in mind some practical recommendations. First of all, it is essential to wear comfortable footwear suitable for hiking, as although the path does not present any great technical difficulties, it does require a minimum of appropriate equipment. Hydration is another crucial factor, especially if the excursion takes place in warm months. Experts recommend taking enough water for the whole family, calculating approximately 1 litre per person for this specific route. Sun protection should not be neglected at any time. Applying sunscreen before starting the route, wearing a hat or cap and, if possible, clothing that protects the arms and legs from the sun, are basic measures to prevent sunstroke and sunburn.

Fauna and flora along the route

One of the additional attractions that makes this route especially interesting for children is the possibility of spotting wild goats that inhabit the area. These animals can usually be seen at different points along the route, especially in the more rocky and elevated areas. In addition to the wildlife, the trail passes through an area rich in native Mediterranean vegetation. Pines, holm oaks, wild olive trees and a variety of shrubby flora such as rosemary, lavender and thyme accompany hikers along the way, offering an exceptional natural environment and the opportunity to identify different plant species.