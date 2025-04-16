World's largest cruise ship heading for Mallorca

Palma is in for a surprise next year when Legend of the Seas, a floating giant joins Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class fleet and claim the title of the world’s largest cruise liner, sharing the crown with its sister ships, visits Mallorca from her home port of Barcelona.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said: “On the heels of celebrating one year of the record-breaking Icon Class and the memories made by vacationers of all ages on Icon, we are thrilled to announce the name of Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class vacation.

“Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”

Legend of the Seas, which is still under construction in Turku, Finland, will offer eight neighbourhoods onboard, with more than 40 ways to dine and drink, adrenaline-pumping thrills, unrivaled ways to chill, and plenty of ways for holiday-makers to make memories together and on their own, without compromise.

The ship will also be Royal Caribbean International’s fourth ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature a proven lineup of industry-leading environmental programmes. It will house 2,814 cabins designed to accommodate an astounding 7,600 passengers along with up to 3,000 crew members. Ticket prices are expected to begin at approximately £1,200.

Adventurers have in store a lineup of Icon Class highlights on Legend from thrills like Crown’s Edge – part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride – to the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6. Sun-seekers can kick back and choose from seven pools for every vibe and mood, including the largest pool at sea, Royal Bay; swim-up bar Swim & Tonic and the adults-only Hideaway, featuring a one-of-a-kind infinity pool suspended above the ocean.

Plus, families of all ages can spend time together or chart their own adventures at Surfside, the neighborhood designed for young families, and with a lineup of activities and ways to stay, including the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse with reimagined spaces for the whole family.