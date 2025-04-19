It looks like the Caribbean but it’s in Mallorca

At the southern tip of Mallorca, just a few kilometres from Campos, lies one of the last unspoilt sandy areas on the island: Es Trenc beach. With its spectacular landscape of crystal-clear waters and fine white sand, this corner of the island is considered by many to be a little Caribbean in the Mediterranean. Declared a Natural Park together with Salobrar de Campos, this protected area combines unique ecosystems such as dunes, salt flats and wetlands.

The beach, which stretches for more than two kilometres, is not only notable for its natural beauty, but also for the presence of several World War II military bunkers. These structures, which were never used, remain silent witnesses to a turbulent era, now blending in a unique way with the landscape of Es Trenc. However, today these bunkers contain several verses by the Mallorcan poet Miquel Costa i Llobera and have become an unexpected cultural attraction in the middle of the beach.

Despite its unspoilt nature, Es Trenc has certain basic services that make it easy to visit. In the area of Ses Covetes, at the eastern end of the beach, there are small bars and beach bars where you can buy drinks, light meals or rent parasols and sun loungers.

This little Caribbean in Mallorca is also a refuge for more than 170 species of migratory birds and a symbol of the environmental movement in the Balearics. Its conservation has been a priority for decades, consolidating it as a key area for sustainable tourism on the island.

Getting to this paradise from Palma takes about 50 minutes on the Ma-19 to Campos, from where you take the Ma-6040 road towards Colonia de Sant Jordi. It is advisable to arrive early to park in the designated car park.