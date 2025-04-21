The dream village in Mallorca that Kendall and Kylie Jenner fell in love with

Last summer, Kris Jenner and her two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, arrived by surprise in Mallorca. The three were seen in one of the most beautiful villages on the island: Deya. Mother and daughters took the opportunity to sample the local cuisine, dining at a local hotel, where they ordered grilled fish, vegetables and salads, accompanied by sparkling water. Afterwards, the sisters went for a stroll along the village’s main street and, although they tried to go unnoticed, they were recognised by some residents.

Despite the excitement, the influencers were able to enjoy their trip in peace. It wasn’t until three days later that the youngest members of the Kardashian clan shared images of their getaway on social media, which included sailing from the port of Palma to Sa Calobra. The posts went viral, especially a video in which they could be seen inside a car singing and drinking a well-known Spanish brand of beer.

Although Deya was already very popular, the Jenners brought its cobbled streets and crystal-clear waters to the attention of their millions of followers. Deya is considered one of the most charming villages in Mallorca, which is why it has become a favourite destination for many famous faces such as Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. Apart from the beauty of the village, it is worth noting that the blanket of vegetation that surrounds it is part of the Serra de Tramuntana Natural Park, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The narrow streets of Deya and its stone houses blend with fashion boutiques, art galleries and restaurants, making this village a unique place. Its rich cultural history and unique landscape make it a dream destination for those looking to unwind. One of its great wonders is its rich gastronomic offering, as you can sample everything from the most traditional Mallorcan cuisine with fresh, locally sourced products to the most avant-garde dishes. It is a town that is a great option for both a short getaway, like the Jenner sisters, or a longer stay.

Although it was not disclosed whether they stayed at a hotel on the island, the boat they sailed along the Mallorcan coast is known. It was the Rising Sun, an exclusive mega-yacht owned by American music producer David Geffen, with a length of 138.6 metres, a beam of 18.5 metres, a draught of 4.8 metres and a gross tonnage of 7,841 tonnes. It has an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa and even a basketball court, which also serves as a landing pad for a helicopter. This was not the first time the Kardashians had been to Mallorca, as in July 2023 the matriarch enjoyed a day on the Mallorcan coast aboard a luxury superyacht with her partner, Corey Gamble, and the famous American presenter Ellen DeGeneres.