The longest beach in Mallorca

The Playa de Palma, approximately six kilometres long, holds the title of being the longest beach in the Balearics. This wide sandy beach stretches from the centre of Can Pastilla to the end of S’Arenal, in the municipality of Llucmajor, also crossing the municipal area of Palma. Its strategic location makes it a prime tourist destination, especially popular with visitors from Central Europe.

In addition to its size, Playa de Palma stands out for its infrastructure and services. It has an extensive promenade that connects it to various tourist areas, facilitating access and mobility for bathers. Along the beach, there are numerous spas, beach bars and restaurants offering a wide range of services for visitors.

The water quality and cleanliness of the beach have been recognised with the award of the Blue Flag, a distinction that certifies compliance with high environmental and safety standards. This recognition reinforces its image as a sustainable and quality tourist destination.

Playa de Palma is not only a place for leisure and relaxation, but also a symbol of tourism in Mallorca, attracting thousands of tourists every year and establishing itself as one of the island’s main attractions.