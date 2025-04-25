The longest beach in Mallorca
More than six kilometres and spans three municipalities
The Playa de Palma is one of Mallorca's most popular beaches.
The Playa de Palma, approximately six kilometres long, holds the title of being the longest beach in the Balearics. This wide sandy beach stretches from the centre of Can Pastilla to the end of S’Arenal, in the municipality of Llucmajor, also crossing the municipal area of Palma. Its strategic location makes it a prime tourist destination, especially popular with visitors from Central Europe.
