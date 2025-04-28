The least populated village in Mallorca

On the west side of Mallorca, where the mountains meet the sea, lies Estellencs, a picturesque village that looks like something out of a dream. With fewer than 400 inhabitants, this peaceful enclave offers a life far removed from the tourist hustle and bustle that floods the island. Here, the pace of life is different, much more leisurely, and the natural environment is so impressive that everything else seems secondary.

The stone houses, the scent of the sea and the tranquillity surrounding the village make it a true haven for those seeking to unwind. Surrounded by the imposing Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Estellencs is a place where time seems to stand still. There is no rush, just the sound of the waves breaking against the cliffs and the whisper of the wind in the trees, creating an atmosphere of perfect calm for lovers of tranquillity.

Although its isolation means that Estellencs is not one of Mallorca's most popular tourist destinations, it is precisely this solitude that preserves its essence intact. Here, human contact is genuine, and the few remaining residents live in harmony with the landscape. The vineyards, hiking trails and crystal-clear sea combine to offer visitors a unique experience, far removed from mass tourism.

Estellencs does not have any major tourist attractions, but it has something much more valuable: a place where you are surrounded by mountains and the sea invites you to contemplate it in silence. An ideal destination for those seeking a retreat where they can reconnect with themselves, far from the distractions of the city.