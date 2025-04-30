British cyclist crosses Spain to Palma

“Mallorca is my favourite place to cycle.”

Colin with his friend Eloise upon arrival at the port of Palma.

Colin with his friend Eloise upon arrival at the port of Palma. | Eloise Taylor

Javi PatónPalma30/04/2025 12:30
Aged 73, Colin Campbell is not only still cycling, but he does so with the enthusiasm of someone who celebrates life with every kilometre. On Tuesday, he arrived at the port of Palma by ferry from Valencia, completing a cycling route of more than 1,000 kilometres that began on 10 April in Santander. ‘I wanted to get to Mallorca in a different way this year,’ he says enthusiastically.

Colin, originally from England, is no stranger to the island. His connection with Mallorca began in the 1990s when he first came here to climb. Since then, he has returned time and time again, first for the mountains, then for the rural roads, and more recently to explore them on a gravel bike with his friend Catherine.

During his journey along the Santander-Mediterranean Greenway, he experienced what he describes as ‘enchanting adventures’ and met ‘kind and generous’ people who have shown him a different side of Spain, with quiet villages and surprising landscapes. Although he had planned a day of rest in Valencia before embarking for Palma, the unexpected power cut that hit the entire mainland forced him to improvise: ‘I spent the day in the sun, eating sandwiches and drinking beer.’

He is now staying in Sa Pobla, where he was welcomed with the local celebration of Sant Jordi. There he enjoyed an outdoor meal surrounded by the hustle and bustle of schoolchildren. His stay in Mallorca will include visits to his friend Eloise, who lives in Palma because she fell in love with Ramón, a Mallorcan, and to close friends in Mancor de la Vall. All this is a prelude to a very special moment: his 74th birthday, which he will celebrate on 2 May, as could not be otherwise, on two wheels and under the Mallorcan sun.

Colin Campbell at his home in England on 7 April, before embarking on his cycling adventure through Spain. | Eloise Taylor

