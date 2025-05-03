No fires allowed: fines of up to €21,000 for endangering the forests in the Balearics

On 1 May, a new high-risk season for forest fires began in the Balearics, a measure that will remain in place until 15 October. The initiative aims to protect the region’s invaluable natural heritage and ensure the safety of residents and tourists, in accordance with current regulations.

During this critical period, all types of fires are prohibited within a radius of 50 metres of forest land and in recreational areas. Special authorisation is required for burning on agricultural land near forest areas. The Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Environment stresses the importance of these regulations in preventing incidents, especially in the months most prone to drought and high temperatures.

The Inter-Island Forest Fire Operation (OIIF) will deploy its 350 personnel throughout the region, with essential air support including five helicopters and three aircraft that will be strategically positioned in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza. From June, two more aircraft will be added, including a Canadair from the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

This year, the coordination aircraft will be equipped with advanced technology, including a high-resolution infrared camera. This improvement will enable more effective surveillance of the perimeter of the fire and a faster and more accurate response from the advanced command post.

Penalties for non-compliance with these regulations vary according to the seriousness of the offence. For example, in the municipality of Puigpunyent, fines can range from £30 to £3,000, depending on the offence committed. In more serious cases, such as the fire in Cala Tuent in 2016, fines of up to £21,000 were imposed for damage to protected land.

In 2024, significant prevention work was carried out, covering a total of 412 hectares with measures such as protective strips and fuel reduction in strategic areas. In addition, restoration work was carried out in areas affected by past climatic events. The Balearic Government will invest more than 6.9 million euros over the next four years in projects to strengthen the bioeconomy and forest biomass.

The Minister of Agriculture, Joan Simonet, has called on the population to act with the utmost caution. The uncontrolled use of fire and risky activities can trigger dangerous situations that, yesterday more than ever, can be avoided through responsible behaviour.

So far this year, only 15 forest fires have been recorded, affecting a minimal number of hectares, which marks a significant reduction compared to previous years. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the measures and the importance of their continuity and technological improvement to protect the natural wealth of the Balearics.