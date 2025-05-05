The area of Mallorca that the Rolling Stones fell in love with

The band landed at Palma airport in 2003 to enjoy a few days off

The Rollings Stones landing in Mallorca.

The Rollings Stones landing in Mallorca. | Julian Aguirre

Iratxe Pérez 05/05/2025
It was 2003 when Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood, aka the Rolling Stones, landed at Palma airport. The band arrived on the island in total discretion, coming from Toronto on board their private jet to enjoy a few days of rest. The four artists chose Mallorca to relax, recharge their batteries and prepare for the last concert of their world tour. All the band members, except Jagger, who flew to Paris in a small plane, stayed on the island.

The place they chose? A residential area in the municipality of Calvia. The artists settled in a luxury hotel in Costa d’en Blanes with sea views. This coastal area is an exclusive and picturesque spot on the south-west coast of the island. It is characterised by golden sand beaches with crystal-clear, calm waters. It can be accessed directly from the motorway and has both a family-friendly area and leisure and dining options.

It also offers a range of water activities such as boat trips, water sports and diving. In addition, it has one of the most exclusive marinas in Mallorca, Puerto Portals, known for its luxury yachts, gourmet restaurants and boutiques. A combination of Mediterranean coastal nature, luxury and tranquillity, ideal for enjoying the sea, where the Rolling Stones discovered the charms of the island.

It was on this trip that Richards rented a yacht and went with some friends to Cabrera, an eventful excursion as the engine of the zodiac they were travelling in broke down and they were left adrift. ‘I should have stayed in my hotel room...’, admitted the guitarist.

Ron Wood did fall in love with Mallorca, returning in 2010, this time to Alcudia. Accompanied by his girlfriend Ana, he settled into a rented house on the outskirts of the village, where he enjoyed the local cuisine, such as sobrasada with honey and frito mallorquín.

