Goodbye to beach showers in Spain

The beaches of Spain could undergo a significant change in their infrastructure with the disappearance of traditional showers. José Palacios Aguilar, president of the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), has announced that this measure is being considered as part of a long-term strategy focused on sustainability and water saving.

In a context where water resources are considered increasingly valuable, Aguilar has emphasised that beach showers, although useful, are not essential. ‘Water is fine this year, but problems may arise in the future,’ he says, reiterating that it is more efficient to shower at home or at a place of accommodation, where water consumption is more regulated.

A tangible example of this initiative is Sanxenxo, a municipality that has removed showers from its beaches, achieving considerable water savings. What is surprising is the notable absence of complaints from visitors, which supports the idea that users are willing to adapt for the sake of the environment.

This summer, Spain has achieved a total of 749 ‘Blue Flags’, an award given to beaches and ports that comply with strict environmental regulations. Of these, 642 are for beaches, 101 for marinas and 6 for tourist boats. These awards not only promote responsible tourism but also highlight Spain’s ability to lead the way in coastal sustainability.

It raises an interesting debate about how ecological decisions will affect tourism in Spain. While visitor comfort is crucial, the preservation of natural resources is becoming a priority that can attract more environmentally conscious tourists. Future policies will need to balance both needs to ensure that the Spanish coastline remains a world-class attraction.

The disappearance of showers on beaches may seem like a step backwards in terms of comfort for some, but it is part of a much broader plan for sustainability. This change challenges both locals and tourists to reconsider their habits and personal responsibilities towards the environment. As Spain continues to lead the way in obtaining ‘Blue Flags’, it is clear that a commitment to sustainable development is a priority for the country.