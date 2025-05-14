The village in Mallorca where Amber Heard hid under a false identity

Amber Heard is enjoying a wonderful time in her personal life: the actress has given birth to twins, a girl named Agnes and a boy named Ocean, who join Oonagh Paige, born in 2021. ‘Mother's Day 2025 will be one I will never forget. This year, I am overjoyed to celebrate the culmination of the family I have worked so hard to build over the years. Today, I am officially sharing the news that I have welcomed twins to the Heard gang,’ she confirmed on Sunday on her social media accounts.

‘When I had my first daughter four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't burst with joy any more. Well, now I'm bursting with three! Being a mother on my own terms, despite my fertility issues, has been the most humbling experience of my life,’ she added in the post, which included a photo of her twins’ feet.

The 39-year-old American, who was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, was involved in a highly publicised legal battle with her ex-husband. The dispute affected Amber to such an extent that she decided to move to Spain to lead a more family-oriented life: she currently resides in Madrid, where discretion is the order of the day. According to Vanitatis, the actress lives in a four-storey villa in El Viso, a luxurious area in the centre of the capital, which is valued at more than one and a half million euros. But before settling permanently in Madrid, Amber took refuge in a village in Mallorca.

In the summer of 2022, she rented a house for three months in the village of Costitx under the pseudonym ‘Martha Jane Cannary’, the name of the woman known as Calamity Jane, an American frontier defender and professional explorer famous for fighting against Native Americans. During her stay on the island, the model took the opportunity to learn more about the local culture and traditions. Costitx is a small inland municipality with a quiet and peaceful atmosphere, located in the centre of the island, in the Pla de Mallorca region.

It has a large number of archaeological sites, to the point that it is the village in Mallorca with the most archaeological remains per square kilometre. Other highlights include the 18th-century parish church of Santa Maria, the chapel of Mare de Déu, the 1886 cistern where water was stored for the inhabitants of the village, and the well and waterwheel from the Muslim period on the outskirts of the village.

As for festivals, every 1st of May the Feria Costitx en Flor is celebrated, a very special event where the village is decorated with flowers and plants, turning it into a real garden with a spring atmosphere, cheerful and colourful. The exhibition is complemented by stalls selling typical products and handicrafts, cultural activities and traditional dances.