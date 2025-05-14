Two of Spain’s best sandwiches are made in Mallorca

Mallorca not only shines for its beaches and landscapes, but also for its culinary creativity. And in the realm of sandwiches, that humble format that is reinvented every day, two local offerings have conquered palates and are ranked among the best on the island: the daring Juanito Alimaña and the addictive Focaccia Sporcacciona.

The Juanito Alimaña is considered a brioche that plays in a different league; it is neither a sandwich nor a typical snack. It is a creation of the local Cel Blau Burgers, which takes one of the restaurant’s most iconic burgers —La Tributaria— and transforms it into a completely new experience.

This creation is served in a fluffy hot dog-style brioche bun and filled with red wine-braised pork cheek, yoghurt sauce, fresh pico de gallo, pickled onion and an addictive kimchi mayonnaise that adds a touch of spice. The combination results in a balance between sweetness, acidity, freshness and a spicy finish that does not go unnoticed.

The second option is the Focaccia Sporcacciona: the queen of Sa Panineria. More traditional in format but just as powerful in flavour, it is the best seller on the menu, and not by chance. The sandwich is made with crispy, aromatic focaccia bread, which is filled with ingredients full of character: spicy Calabrian spianata, provolone with a hint of heat, oven-caramelised onions, roasted red peppers and homemade mayonnaise that rounds off every bite.

Both offerings showcase the potential of the sandwich as a gourmet format. At a time when creative cuisine seeks to connect with real flavour and well-prepared ingredients, Mallorca has two major national references. The recipe is the creation of the Can Gourmet restaurant in Ibiza, which won first place in the II Campeonato de España de Bocatas (2nd Spanish Sandwich Championship).

Beef and tuna in the same bite: a combination that may seem risky, but surprises with its balance. Thin slices of slow-cooked roast beef are bathed in a delicate tuna sauce, inspired by the classic Italian vitello tonnato. All this is served between crispy bread, creating Mar y Tierra, the sandwich that has been chosen as the best in Spain in 2025.