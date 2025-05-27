Forget Indonesia and the Bahamas – Mallorca has its own pink sand beach

Although Mallorca doesn't boast naturally pink sand beaches like the iconic shores of Greece, Indonesia or Sardinia, the Balearic island offers a visual phenomenon that has begun to catch the eye of both tourists and locals: certain coves display reddish or pinkish hues in their sand, especially under specific lighting conditions.

Beaches such as Cala Torta, Cala Agulla, and Cala Varques, located on the island’s northeast and east coasts respectively, are among the spots where this curious effect can be observed. While the sand itself isn't truly pink, the combination of marine sediments, specific minerals, and the way sunlight interacts with the landscape creates a warm-toned appearance reminiscent of the famous pink beaches of the eastern Mediterranean.

This phenomenon, which typically occurs during peak sunlight hours or at sunset, is neither permanent nor consistent, but it is striking enough to inspire photos and social media posts under hashtags such as #PinkBeachMallorca.

Coastal geology experts explain that, unlike naturally pink sand beaches where the colour comes from crushed coral, this effect is due to the composition of the sand grains and organic marine debris carried in by the tides.

While it is not a unique phenomenon worldwide, it adds yet another attraction to the already extensive array of coastal landscapes Mallorca offers its visitors. For those dreaming of a “pink beach,” these coves provide a local and naturally spectacular version of that vision.