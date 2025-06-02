The village in Mallorca where Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spend their summers

Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are two regular visitors during the Mallorcan summer. The family property in Mallorca is located near one of the most charming villages on the island: Valldemossa. The famous actor paid $3.5 million for s’Estaca in 1990 and put it up for sale first for £60 million in 2014, then for £32 million in 2019, and, unable to find a buyer, finally decided to take it off the market. Now he and his wife spend long periods in the house, which has been extensively renovated over the years.

The property is located in the unrivalled setting of the village of Valldemossa, where the price of housing stands at £4,019 per square metre according to data from the Idealista website for August 2024. Situated in a majestic valley surrounded by mountains, it is the highest village in the Balearics, at 437 metres above sea level. It has a population of approximately 2,000 inhabitants, thanks to which it manages to maintain its traditional charm, surrounded by unspoilt countryside. From its port to its residential developments, this municipality is a haven of peace and a real cultural treasure, waiting to be discovered around every corner.

Such is its charm that it is common to see Michael Douglas as just another neighbour in the area. Last summer, for example, he joined the party organised to pay tribute to the municipality’s “gent gran” (elderly people). The Oscar-winning actor did not hesitate to share the heart-warming celebration on Instagram, sitting at a large table with his peers, all from Valldemossa. ‘I’m celebrating my 80th birthday,’ said Douglas, as his mobile phone camera showed the Plaza de la Cartuja with a large table decorated with roba de llengues tablecloths.

The rich history of the village, which dates back to Islamic times, blends with an incomparable natural environment, where centuries-old olive trees and well-preserved holm oak groves create a landscape worth exploring. This picturesque village, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in the cultural landscape category, offers a rich cultural and heritage. Among its treasures is the Cartuja de Valldemossa, a monastery built in the 14th century, which was the residence of Spanish royalty and the composer Frederic Chopin and the writer George Sand, who found inspiration in its unique charm.

Just 17 kilometres from Palma, Valldemossa is the ideal starting point for adventurers and nature lovers. From here, you can set off on numerous hiking trails, such as the Ruta de la Pedra en Sec (GR 221), which winds its way through the Tramuntana mountains, and the iconic Archiduque’s Trail, designed by Archduke Lluis Salvador of Austria. This trail offers spectacular views of peaks such as Teix and Puig Caragolí, and is a testament to the Archduke’s love for Mallorcan nature.