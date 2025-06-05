The municipality that has changed the most in Mallorca, according to National Geographic

Calvia, one of Mallorca’s best-known municipalities, is currently undergoing a transformation that is redefining its image and offering visitors a new face, according to the prestigious travel magazine National Geographic. Known for years for the controversy surrounding Magalluf, Calvia now stands as a bastion of change and new experiences that are changing the way it is perceived.

Magalluf’s makeover

Magalluf has long been synonymous with party tourism, but times have changed. This destination has undergone a careful renovation plan that has radically improved its tourist and natural infrastructure. The beach now boasts crystal-clear waters and amenities that appeal to families and couples seeking tranquillity.

The seafront promenade, which will see its transformation completed in June, stands out for its sustainable initiatives that optimise water use. From efficient irrigation with rainwater to the use of salt water in washing fountains, sustainability is at the heart of this renovation.

Historic walk: Puig de Sa Morisca

High above Calvià stands Puig de Sa Morisca, an archaeological site that reveals secrets of the past. Dating back to the Bronze Age, this site offers visitors a glimpse of the civilisations that once inhabited these lands and of Punic trade, as evidenced by the materials recovered here. Once at the top, you can enjoy exceptional views, a reminder of its historical use as a lookout point. For those who enjoy wine tourism, a Roman-style wine tasting is the perfect way to end the visit.

Calvia Vila: A haven of tranquillity

The village of Calvia, located at the foot of the Serra de Tramuntana, is a gem for those seeking the tranquillity of the past. Here we find the bar Sa Societat, which retains its classic and traditional charm, perfect for those who want to disconnect from the digital age.

The simple pleasure of watching the world go by from a Thonet chair while enjoying a hearty breakfast is part of the experience in this charming village where every detail is an invitation to relax the senses.

Preserved nature: Finca Galatzó and the Malgrats Islands

Finca Galatzó is a tribute to Mallorca’s agricultural heritage. This public property preserves the essence of the Mallorcan landscape and offers hiking trails, allowing visitors to connect with nature as they walk among ancient wild olive and holm oak trees. At sea, the Malgrats Islands Nature Reserve is a spectacle for lovers of marine and bird life. Declared a ZEPA (Special Protection Area for Birds) due to the importance of the birds that nest there, it is an ideal place for spotting species in a protected environment.