Tourists visiting Mallorca warned: ‘Be wary of suspicious offers of help’

When planning a holiday in Mallorca, safety is one of the aspects most valued by travellers. Although the country is recognised as one of the safest in Europe, authorities such as the Guardia Civil and the National Police work constantly to ensure that everyone’s stay is unbeatable.

The Guardia Civil has issued a series of recommendations for tourists visiting the island. These tips are very useful for preventing unwanted situations and enjoying your stay to the fullest. When arriving at a new destination, it is always a good idea to be informed about local safety practices. Mallorca, with its incredible beaches and vibrant nightlife, is no exception.

Basic precautions for tourists

To start with, it is crucial to always keep an eye on your personal belongings. This includes protecting your bag or wallet, especially on public transport or in crowded places such as markets and shows. Pay special attention to your electronic devices, as they are valuable items that can attract the attention of opportunistic thieves.

When enjoying a sunny day at the beach or pool, take only the essentials with you. If you rent a vehicle, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight. This small gesture can save you a lot of hassle during your stay.

Preventive measures in public places

When you arrive at your accommodation, use the safety deposit boxes if available. Do not leave keys, money or valuables unattended in your room. In common areas of the hotel, such as the reception, restaurants or swimming pools, always keep an eye on your luggage and personal belongings.

If you decide to withdraw money from an ATM, do so with caution. Always be wary of any unexpected offers of help, such as someone pointing out a stain on your clothes or a fault with your car; these situations can be tricks to distract you and steal from you.

Avoid scams and risky situations

On the street, avoiding involvement in gambling is a golden rule. Similarly, do not accept bargains offered by strangers, as they often turn out to be scams. If at any time you notice anything strange, it is best to contact local security or your bank if your finances are involved.