Mallorca’s natural swimming pool is a real gem to enjoy this summer: crystal clear waters in paradise

On the idyllic island of Mallorca, a hidden wonder awaits those looking for a secret spot to enjoy the summer. This refuge is located in the Cala Millor area, just thirty minutes away, and offers the promise of crystal clear waters and the charm of an enviable natural environment: the natural pool of Sa Punta de n’Amer.

Here, the sea intertwines with the rock formations to sculpt natural pools that invite you to take a refreshing dip. However, it is important to note that the route is not suitable for people with reduced mobility, and access is on foot from a nearby point.

How to get there and access recommendations

Adventurers can park their vehicles in the car park near the Torre de Sa Punta de n’Amer, also known as Es Castell. From this point, the route to the pool begins by following the widest path on the left, towards Sa Coma, covering about 400 metres until you come to a turn-off on the left.

This section of the walk is easy and winds its way through vegetation with views of the sea. However, the last part of the route requires some caution, especially when descending with children, as there is no signposted route, but there are several alternatives for safe access.

The history behind the sea

In addition to the impressive landscape, this enclave holds historical secrets of Spain. Near the natural pools, visitors will find a bunker from the Spanish Civil War, a silent reminder of the past. From this point, it is possible to follow a path back to the starting point, returning along the wide path to the tower.

This place, which lacks services, offers an experience of communion with nature, so it is advisable to bring provisions and suitable clothing. In addition, the contrast between the rock formations and the bright blue sea is a sight worth capturing, so a camera is another recommended item to bring along to immortalise the moment.