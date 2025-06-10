The largest superyacht built in Spain is sailing around Mallorca

The largest superyacht ever built in Spain, the spectacular Reinassance, is currently sailing off the coast of Mallorca, in Colònia de Sant Jordi. The lucky few enjoying their stay on board have paid at least 2.5 million euros for a week.

The 112-metre superyacht, designed by Bannenberg & Rowell Design in 2023. She can accommodate 36 guests in its 19 luxurious cabins. In addition, its cruising speed is 12 knots, with a maximum speed of 16 knots. It has a gross tonnage of 7,200 tonnes.

The Reinassance features what is known as the private owner’s terrace, which has bathrooms for the host, a private hot tub and terraces on the port and starboard sides, as well as a beauty salon, a gym and discreet access from the deck to the bow helipad.

In addition, it has a spa deck and upper decks for relaxation and entertainment. Specifically, the spa deck features a wellness centre with two plunge pools, a steam room, sauna, massage rooms and a hairdresser, offering the ultimate relaxation experience. The main deck has a spacious area with a sushi bar, pizza oven and barbecue grills.

Another highlight of the superyacht is the beach club, located on the lower deck, which offers direct access to the water and has terraces on both the port and starboard sides. The interior design of this luxurious yacht is geometric, with high ceilings and panoramic views, as well as entertainment areas, a multimedia room and a luxurious jazz bar with live music. Freire Shipyard, the builder of the Reinassance, is a family-owned company based in Vigo, founded in 1895.